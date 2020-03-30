Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Share Gratitude to First Responders

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways are sharing their gratitude to essential workers and first responders on the front-lines of COVID-19 by delivering girl scout cookies.

Jamie Alvarez, senior director of NYPENN Pathways, said Girl Scouts are doing what they do best, leading and helping. “We have troops who are working with local food banks and pantry’s, we have girls up at Form Drum who are donating cookie purchases to quarantine soldiers there,” she added.

To support and donate visit GSNYPenn.org/CookieFinder