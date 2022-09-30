(WSYR-TV) — Thin mints, samoas & stouts—oh my! Who doesn’t love Girl Scout cookies? Good news! You can help make the world a better place while enjoying delicious Girl Scout cookies and regional craft brews next Friday.

This is their first-ever cookies and beer tasting fundraiser, Cookies Untapped, and it’s happening Oct. 7 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Attendees will get the chance to sample 10 cookies, including the brand-new Raspberry Rallys, which won’t be available online until January.

Each cookie is paired with beer samplings selected by A.W. Wander in Manlius.

The fundraiser will take place at the Collegian Hotel & Suites located at 1060 E. Genesee St. in Syracuse.

“Cookies Untapped” will feature live music, raffles, free parking, discounted overnight accomodations, and a silent auction.

Tickets are $65 not including fees. You must be 21 or older to attend.

For more information and to get tickets, visit GSNYPenn.org/CookiesUntapped.