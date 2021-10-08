Girls On The Run Empowering Girls of All Abilities

An after-school program designed to inspire girls is once again on a mission to empower, encourage, and educate girls of all abilities to embrace their own strength.

This year they’ll celebrate the International Day of the Girl in a special way in Central New York with a Girls on the Run Limitless Potential Breakfast. The event will feature keynote speaker Laura Serway who was born and raised in Syracuse.

The Limitless Potential Breakfast takes place on Friday, October 15th from 7:30 to 9 am at the Embassy Suites at Destiny USA.

You can visit GOTRUpstateNY.org for tickets.