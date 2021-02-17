Girls On The Run In CNY This Spring

Girls on the Run, a physical activity-based positive youth-development program for girls in third through eighth grade, will be back in time for spring.

The program that began more than twenty years ago, was created to teach life skills to girls through conversation-based lessons and running games. It culminates with the girls being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K running event.

Executive Director Denise McGraw says that this year’s events will look different, but the organization is excited to continue working with girls once again. The ultimate goal is to serve as many girls as possible with the help of local volunteers and coaches in schools, community centers and even in residences too, she adds.

Registration for Girls on the Run in Upstate New York opens March 1st, and programming begins April 5th. The annual 5K event is virtual this year and is happening May 29th through the 31st.

To learn more and to sign up to participate or volunteer visit GOTRUpstateNY.org or call (315) 685-6067.



