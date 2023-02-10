(WSYR-TV) — Girls on the Run was launched 20 years ago with the goal of bringing fitness and confidence into the lives of young people, and has brought even more along the way. Today there are over 500 girls from 3rd to 8th grade involved in the organization.

Girls on the Run has fun programs that inspire girls to build their confidence, kindness, and decision making skills. The organization teaches dynamic lessons that instill valuable life skills including the important connection between physical and emotional health.

To find out more about Girls on the Run you can visit their website at girlsontherun.org or you can reach out to the program director, Andrea Autrey at Andrea.Autrey@GirlsOnTheRun.org