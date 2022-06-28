Giving back on this Fourth of July weekend is as easy as giving blood to the Red Cross. Despite the recent decline in donations, people still need blood.

Robert Bishop, board member of the American Red Cross, says some times of year are busier than others for blood needs, simply because people are more “active,” and therefore more likely to encounter a situation in which they will rely on a donation.

“Around the holidays and summertime… they tend to get in situations that are more accident-related and need blood.”

At those times, because everyone is busy (for the same reasons), fewer donations are made.

Deputy Chief Greg VanDyke of the Manlius Fire Department says in his line of work, he sees the need for donations often.

“Whether it is accidents, illnesses, we see people every day that are in need.”

The drive will take place on July 6th, from 1-7 P.M. at Destiny USA, the Manlius Fire Department, the American Legion Post 229, and the Believers’ Chapel Fulton. For more information, visit redcross.org.