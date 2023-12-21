(WSYR-TV) — You’ve heard it many times before: The holiday season is a time of giving. That doesn’t always necessarily mean presents wrapped up in boxes.

One of the most essential gifts you can give this season is by donating blood and platelets. And it’s especially needed this time of year. Linda Cole is Nurse at Oswego Health and Kara Vormwauld is with the American Red Cross joined Bridge Street to talk about the need.

Give a gift, get a gift this month when you come to make a blood or platelet donation.

You can set up an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor app, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.