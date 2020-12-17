Give Kids The Gift of Wonder And Discovery

An idea created to keep kids discovering combined along with STEM crafts comes along a monthly subscription box service called KiwiCo.

The woman behind the company, CEO Sandra Lin says the concept was born out of personal need to create enriching project for kids. Lin wanted to get her kids creating and found other parents with the same goal. The monthly subscription offers projects for ages 0-102 that are delivered right to your door.

To learn more you can visit KiwiCo.com and you can find them on Instagram.

