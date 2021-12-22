Give the Gift of Life At Our Annual Holiday Heroes Blood Drive

With a dangerously low blood supply, the American Red Cross needs your help this holiday season now more than ever.

The NewsChannel 9 Annual Holiday Heroes Blood Drive is at Destiny USA and starts Sunday, December 26th, and runs through Friday, December 31st. It is on the second level near Johnny Rockets and runs 10 – 4 pm each day. Appointments are recommended but it is not necessary. To make one call 1-800-RedCross or you can visit them online at RedcrossBlood.org and use the sponsor key code WSYR.