Give The Gift of Togetherness: Support Ronald McDonald House Charities of CNY

You’re invited to give the gift of togetherness this holiday season to help support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central New York.

Executive Director Beth Trunfio says that many families need the organization to be able to stay close to their children in need and because of community support, RMHC is able to provide services free of charge. Ronald McDonald House Charities provides a family-centered space, vital resources and the comforts of home when families need it most.

To help continue their efforts, you’re invited to support the non-profit and get some holiday shopping done too. Their annual “Many Hearts One Home” online holiday auction is happening now through December 4th and Beth says it’s open to the public. Auction items include experiences, sports tickets, memorabilia, jewelry, gift cards and more. There are also a limited number of “Vince’s Gourmet Holiday” gift baskets available for purchase through the online auction.

Take part in the auction now through December 4th at 9pm. Click here to participate. Auction items vary but the mission to serve families remains the same. To learn more about Ronald McDonald House Charities and how you can help, visit RMHCcny.org.