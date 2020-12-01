Give To The United Way of CNY on #GivingTuesday

#GivingTuesday is known as a global movement that began on social media in 2012, with people on a mission to give back after the Thanksgiving holiday. It also kicks of the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

The day, which celebrates different organizations around the world, is also a way for people to give back within their own communities too. And now more than ever, non-profits could use the extra help.

In CNY, one way to make a local impact is by supporting the United Way of Central New York. Giving to the United Way not only helps their organization but it also acts as an umbrella to help many different non-profits throughout the community. And this year, the J.W. Burns & Company Investment Council has plans to “Make It More.” They’ll match donations, dollar for dollar, up to $5000.

The United Way of Central New York could use your help and support today and everyday. To learn more about how you can support the United Way of Central New York, visit UnitedWeDoMore.org/GT or connect with them on Facebook.