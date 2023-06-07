(WSYR)– President and Co-Founder of the Code 9 Project, Brandielee Baker chats about their mission to educate, train, and advocate for the prevention of PTSD and suicide for all First Responders, Veterans, and their families.

Baker gives insight into indication signs and ways to cope with an uneasy nervous system.

The Project works across the country to prevent PTSD. The organization is comprised of active duty, retired military law enforcement, and first responders. The Code 9 project is aware of the importance of PTSD in this community based on experience and professionally trained perspective.

For more information check out thecode9project.org and you or someone you know needs help call 1-844-HOPE-247.