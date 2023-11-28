(WCNY-TV) — Black Friday sales have stretched to new lengths this year. We’ve seen “Small Business Saturday” and “Cyber Monday.” And now, we’ve made it to “Giving Tuesday.”

Charities around the country have designated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving as a time for giving to worthy causes. And no one organization has an overview quite like the United Way.

Meghann Sandak, the Chief Development Officer of the United Way of Central New York joined Bridge Street to talk about the impact donations have.

