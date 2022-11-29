(WSYR-TV) — Giving Tuesday is a great way to wrap up a spending holiday weekend, and the fine folks at United Way are making it worth your while to donate.

For Giving Tuesday, local investment firm J.W. Burns & Co. is matching every dollar donated to United Way up to $5,000.

The UW is also looking for books for their CNY Children’s Book Drive for the Christmas Bureau. In 2021, United Way distributed over 6,000 books and they believe the need in 2022 will be even greater.

You can shop in person at Parthenon Books in downtown Syracuse, or the Golden Bee Bookshop in the Village of Liverpool and leave your book donation at the register. Online is also an option that will send books directly to the United Way through their Amazon Wish List. And you can always drop off new books at the United Way’s Office at 980 James Street.

A donation to the United Way of CNY will help support 70 programs at 29 local non-profits. If you would like more information you can visit UnitedWay-CNY.org.