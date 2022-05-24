For the first time in two years, GlassFest is returning to Corning’s Gaffer District with its award-winning event. The annual event that hosts over 10,000 visitors over four days is an exciting part of America’s Crystal City and Executive Director Coleen Fabrizi says that many are thrilled to be able to explore the area once again.

A list of events include live music and entertainment, a guided Arts Crawl featuring local artists and a “Picnic In The Park” series. The district also serves as a center for entertainment, shopping, food and the arts, and is the perfect place to bring the whole family for a fun weekend full of events.

GlassFest 2022 kicks off in downtown Corning on Friday May 26th and runs through May 29th. A slew of events are planned including ‘Rock the Park’ on Friday, a street festival on Saturday and a Memorial Day salute on Sunday. To learn more about GlassFest and to plan your next trip, visit GafferDistrict.com.