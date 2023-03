(WSYR-TV) — Glenn “Gomez” Adams from TK99/TK105 Classic Rock radio station co-hosted Monday’s Bridge Street episode with Steve Infanti.

Adams also promoted that he will be performing standup comedy this Saturday evening on March 25th at The Comedy Club at The View event center.

The center is located at 4568 Octagon Rd. and you can purchase tickets for $50 by calling (315)-810-4180. The show will also include a complimentary buffet dinner!