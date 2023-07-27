(WSYR-TV) — Project Gibonacci has been in full swing all week in Rome, NY, and last night, one of the headlining speakers took the stage.

Good Morning America’s Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee graced Central New York with her presence. She also made time for our Storm Team Meteorologist Kate Thornton.

The two chatted about Climate Change, speaking to students about STEAM, and how maturing in life has changed the way she forecasts and approaches projects.

