(WSYR-TV) — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. For more than 25 years, Paige’s Butterfly Run has been working hard to fight cancer and blood disorders in children across Central New York. The organization has a number of events to help them continue their efforts.

President of Paige’s Butterfly Run president Chris Arnold and Sarabeth Wojnowicz, Pediatric Hematology & Oncology Clinical Pharmacist at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, joined Bridge Street to tell us about the upcoming fundraising events.

The mission of Paige’s Butterfly Run is to support pediatric cancer research and patient programs at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Paige’s Butterfly Run will host the Pouring with Purpose brewing event at Riseform Brewing in Marcellus this Saturday. They are also set to host Cornhole for Courage at Crazy Daisies Flowers in Syracuse this Sunday.

Baldwinsville, C-NS, ESM, FM, Jordan-Elbridge, Liverpool, Phoenix and West Genesee school districts will host Paige’s Pajamarama Oct. 6 to show solidarity for kids in the hospital.

Learn more about the organization at pbrun.org.