Go Golfing: YBR Casino & Sports Book Hosts Bracket-Style Challenge

Tournament time is in full swing, but YBR Casino & Sports Book wants you to think beyond the basket and get into golf!

“Basically, you can come out Thursday night and compete against others in a bracket-style challenge” says Miles Blundell, Director of Golf & Recreation. “You get different shots to different targets. You earn points and move on just like in any bracket challenge.”

Games include Best Shot, which is closest to the pin, and Top Contender, where you try to hit different targets with the golf ball.

The Swing Suite 16 Challenge is completely free to enter and is open to golfers of all skill levels. Participants must be 18 and older.

Prizes will be awards in the ‘Fun Four’ round. The golfer who successfully makes it to the Championship Game will compete against Director of Golf Development Robert Todd. If he ends up in second, the winner will get a round of golf for two at Turning Stone’s Shenendoah golf course, plus a choice of time in YBR’s Topgolf Swing Suite or The Lanes (the luxury bowling center) and $25 to spend on food and drinks.

The Swing Suite 16 Challenge begins at 6pm on Thursday, March 25th. YBR Casino & Sports Book is located on West Genesee Street in Chittenango.

Click here to pre-register.