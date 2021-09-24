Go Green With Alternative Power Solutions of New York

If you have been considering going green and adding a solar or geothermal system to your home Alternative Power Solutions of New York can help.

Alternative Powers Solutions started over 14 years ago and owner, of APS Owen Pugh says, “I started it with a desire to help people go green and save green.” Alternative Power Solutions make it simple for homeowners to switch to solar power or geothermal energy.

Pugh mentions, “We provide a turnkey solution to our customers, so we handle the permitting the incentive applications all the grants we handle.”

If you are interested and would like to learn more, you can visit APSofNY.com or call 315-314-6930