Go ‘Over The Edge 4 Kids’ To Support McMahon Ryan Advocacy Center

More than 70 community members are ‘going over the edge‘ later this summer to help support McMahon Ryan Advocacy Center and you can do it too.

The organization is hosting their final year of the “Over The Edge 4 Kids” event and Executive Director Colleen Merced says they still have opportunities for members to sign on. They hope to reach their goal of 100 participants this year.

The fundraiser is a great team-building opportunity for members of the community who work or live together, she says. But it’s also sheds light on the same fear and anxiety that exists for children who have to share their own traumatic abuse story.

“For children, the fear of having to disclose child abuse can be overwhelming,” Colleen adds. “Just imagine being a child and having to come in and tell your story to someone that you don’t know.”

Community members who participate are asked to raise $1000 to go over the edge. The funds raised help McMahon Ryan Advocacy Center meet the needs of children who need their help right here in Central New York.

McMahon Ryan Advocacy Center’s Over The Edge 4 Kids event is happening August 21st from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at One Park Place in Syracuse. To sign up to rappel or to support the cause, visit McMahonRyan.org/Fearless.







