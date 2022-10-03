(WSYR-TV) — Heart disease is the number one killer among women. In fact, statistics say it kills one in three women.

Many folks may not realize just how prevalent heart disease is. However, the Go Red for Women campaign is determined to young women to raise awareness and prevent the disease. The movement has been fighting the battle now since 2004.

Next Thursday, the Go Red for Women luncheon celebrates women who fight cardiovascular illness and the people who support them.

The luncheon is a celebration of the year-round efforts of the Go Red for Women movement, working to educate and inspire women to take control of their own health.

Cardiovascular disease is also the No. 1 killer of new moms, so new this year, a panel discussion will focus on maternal heart health.

Syracuse Women’s Basketball Coach Felisha Legette-Jack will be the keynote speaker.

The luncheon is set for Thursday, Oct. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Nicholas J. Pirro Convention Center at the Oncenter. The address is 800 S. State Street in Syracuse.

To donate, get tickets, or learn more information, visit SyracuseGoRed.heart.org.