For the last ten years, Go Team Therapy Dogs has been bringing canine companions to provide comfort and positivity to people in need.

Here in CNY, Go Team members Cara Lustrinelli and Sharon Bauer, along with their dogs Remington and Bailey, respectively, have provided canine comfort in nursing homes, hospitals, and beyond.

Go Team Therapy Dogs is a national organization founded in Colorado. Syracuse coordinator Rick Gary founded the local chapter of the organization.

Therapy Dogs are here for petting, playing, and loving. They’re stress relievers and available for meeting and petting, unlike service dogs or emotional support dogs.

As the owners of the dogs, Cara and Sharon are proud to be able to call their dogs helpers and positive assets to the community. Remington and Bailey have done home visits, hospital visits, airport visits, and more.

“For me, my passions are the emergency needs,” says Sharon. Therapy Dogs can relieve anyone’s stress, but the moments of crisis are when the dogs are needed most.

“Everyone is so grateful,” says Cara. “This is all volunteering for us. They love petting the dogs and we love going to anyone who needs it.”

Anyone can get in touch with Go Team Therapy Dogs to set up a window of time to spend with the pups.

For more information on the program and what they offer locally, visit goteamdogs.org or find them on Facebook @GoTeamDogsSyracuse.