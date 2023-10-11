(WSYR-TV) — Just like most things in this digital world… healthcare has gone virtual. Though Guthrie is garnering national attention with its new Pulse Center.

The teams in Cortland and their other hospitals now have extra support which they say “results in faster, even higher quality of care.”

They’re supported by a virtual team in Big Flats, NY, which “does not replace caregivers, (but gives) an extra set of eyes and expertise, in addition to the teams working on the hospital floors.”

