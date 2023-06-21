(WSYR-TV)– Olympic Gold medalist Shannon Miller and cancer survivor, along with manager for Corporate Social Responsibility at Aflac Buffy Swineheart, join Tim Fox to talk about her journey of defeating ovarian cancer.

Buffy Swineheart is empathetic towards the gold medalist when she shares her story with her husband, who was diagnosed with Leukemia when originally he thought that the discovery would be mono.

The ladies teamed up with Aflac to share the importance of getting checked out regularly by sharing statics and how the company pioneered an insurance company to make sure their clients are getting the care that they need.

For more information, check out aflac.com