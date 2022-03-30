Tis the season for brides, babies and so many other special moments and one local shop has come up with the perfect way you can grab and go for every occasion.

Interior Designer and Fringed Benefits Co-Owner Amy Burns says the store’s ‘giftology’ program is the perfect way to take the guess work out of gift giving.

Fringed Benefits offers ready-made gifts in multiple categories including engagement, wedding, baby, hostess and even birthday and Amy says the process is easy. Shoppers can buy directly on line and they’ll deliver or you can stop into the store to pick out the perfect ‘grab and go’ gift item of your choice. Each gift category offers two price points for gifts big and small.

Fringed Benefits is located at 6825 E. Genesee Street in Fayetteville. They are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about what they offer, visit them online at FringedBenefitsDesign.com. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.