Lonnie Park, now a Grammy Award winner, is performing in Homer this weekend. His family captured the moment he won, and the upcoming performance is to celebrate the win.

Park has a plethora of other musical artists by his side in this celebration.

“This should be an amazing time,” Park says.

Park works on many albums at one time; some for personal production, some for movies, and he has worked in many different genres.

The show is free to attend, at 7 P.M. on Friday, June 10th, at the Center of the Arts in Homer.