The Grand Marshals for this year’s Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade have been patiently waiting, but on March 12, they will finally get their chance to walk down South Salina Street.

“You know, it was really and this is for real, something that I totally did not expect when it happened” says Sean Kirst.

Kirst is an award-winning newspaper columnist. For many years, he wrote for the Syracuse Post-Standard and Syracuse.com. More recently, he’s been sharing stories in his hometown Buffalo News. Kirst also teaches at Le Moyne College.

Kirst and fellow Grand Marshal John Francis McCarthy were selected to lead the parade in 2020, but it was cancelled just days before due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme of that parade was “a picture’s worth a thousand words” and both have carried on the proud Irish tradition of storytelling for years.

“There’s something about it that just has tremendous meaning” Kirst adds. “I think both because of lineage, but also just because I love the whole feeling of the parade. I think in Syracuse, you know, snowiest big city in the United States, that there’s always that sort of sense of a gateway into Spring and this year more than ever, right, with the sort of coming out of everything that we’re coming out of and people being able to get together again, there’s just this kind of sense of jubilance to it.”

Head to downtown Syracuse on Saturday, March 12 for the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade. It begins at 12 p.m. and goes down South Salina Street from Clinton Square to West Onondaga Street.

Click here to visit the official website of the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade.

Watch the video below to learn about the other Grand Marshall for the 2022 Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade, John Francis McCarthy.