Grand Opening of The Sports Outfit In Township 5

He made a name for himself at West Genesee High School and Syracuse University on the lacrosse field but now Charlie Lockwood is taking on a new sports endeavor as business owner.

Lockwood has become the owner of the Sports Outfit on West Genesee Street but is now opening a new storefront at Township 5 in Camillus. The Sports Outfit has been a go-to location sports outfitter for lacrosse players for over three decades. Lockwood’s new location will feature a turf shooting area where customers can test out equipment prior to purchasing.

The new location of The Sports Outfit is located at Township 5 in Camillus and the grand opening is this Saturday February 6th. They are open Monday – Saturday from 10am –7pm and Sundays 10am –4pm. You can call them at 315-488-2121 or visit them online SportsOutfit.com