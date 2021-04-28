Grant Opportunities Available For Projects That Support Women and Girls in CNY

Grant opportunities are available for projects that support women and girls in Central New York and the Women’s Fund is helping to make it happen.

Nearly eight $5,000 grants will be awarded to organizations across Central New York including Onondaga, Madison, Cayuga and Oswego Counties.

The Women’s Fund of Central New York is an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation. The volunteer-led fund supports, empowers and recognizes the advancement and full participation of women and girls in Central New York through an endowment fund, grants and initiatives. Since its inception in 1998, the Women’s Fund has awarded more than $400,000 in grants and has grown its endowment to more than $1 million.

Applications must be submitted by June 15, 2021. To apply or donate to the fund, visit womensfundofcny.org.

Projects that they have supported include Supportive therapy for girls and teens, Women’s empowerment conferences, Women-led theatre projects