Many women-owned businesses have suffered amid COVID-19 but experts say that there are resources out there to help.

Grant Writer Stacey Murphy says that it’s important to assess what’s available and to also act quickly. On International Women’s Day, Stacey shares some top tips to help women in business uncover what they need to know.

To learn more about how Stacey can help you, visit her online at MurphyGrantConsulting.com.