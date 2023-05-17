(WSYR-TV) — For decades Smith Restaurant Supply has been the go-to spot for all of your kitchen needs, whether you are a professional or just in need of something at home.
That ideal continues with Smith’s love of coffee. John Kupperman, the President at Smith Restaurant Supply, had Steve join him at Smith’s to show off what makes the coffee they have in stock so special.
Smith Restaurant Supply has a coffee sale coming up May 23-24. It features $5 off per pound of coffee. You can order in the store or preorder at SmithRestaurantSupply.com
We then brought in Melissa Thorne to the kitchen to make something special to pair with the great coffee selections.
Lapuccino Biscotti
- 2 cups (10 oz.) flour
- 1-1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup semi-sweet mini-chocolate chips
- ½ cup butter, sofiened or oil
- ½ cup firmly packed brown sugar
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons instant coffee powder
- 1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Sift together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt into a bowl; set aside.
- Combine the butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar and instant coffee powder in a large bowl. Using an electric mixer set on high speed, beat until light and fluffy. Mix in the eggs, one at a time, and beat until light and fluffy about 2 minutes. Add the walnuts and chocolate chips and mix in. Add the flour sixture and mix just until acorporated.
- Divide the dough in half
- Place each half on a prepared baking sheet. Using lightly
- floured hands, form each half into a log 3 inches wide and ¾ inch high.
- Bake 25-35 minutes at 325 degrees. Cool for 10 minutes. Slice diagonally acrosee width of loaves. Lay each piece on its side and bake for 10 minutes more to toast.