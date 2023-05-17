(WSYR-TV) — For decades Smith Restaurant Supply has been the go-to spot for all of your kitchen needs, whether you are a professional or just in need of something at home.

That ideal continues with Smith’s love of coffee. John Kupperman, the President at Smith Restaurant Supply, had Steve join him at Smith’s to show off what makes the coffee they have in stock so special.

Smith Restaurant Supply has a coffee sale coming up May 23-24. It features $5 off per pound of coffee. You can order in the store or preorder at SmithRestaurantSupply.com

We then brought in Melissa Thorne to the kitchen to make something special to pair with the great coffee selections.

Lapuccino Biscotti

2 cups (10 oz.) flour

1-1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1 cup semi-sweet mini-chocolate chips

½ cup butter, sofiened or oil

½ cup firmly packed brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons instant coffee powder

1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts

Directions