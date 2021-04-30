Great Food, Great Prices: Oswego County Restaurant Week Returns For 2021

You’re invited to dine on some unique dishes at discounted prices, during the 3rd annual Oswego County Restaurant Week!

“We have over 20 participating restaurants across the County who will be serving up different specials throughout the week, and it will include a $30 dinner with a glass of Colloca Estates wine in most of the locations” says Katie Toomey, Executive Director of The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. “We’re really, really excited and everybody had a pretty rough year last year so anything we can do to support that makes it worthwhile.”

Oswego County Restaurant Week runs Sunday, May 2nd through Saturday, May 8th.

Participating restaurants include:

Blue Moon Grill (122 Cayuga St., Fulton)

Bistro 197 ( 197 West 1st St, Oswego)

Brandon’s Pub + Grille (559 Main St., Fair Haven)

Cam’s Pizzeria (Baldwinsville, Camillus, Oswego)

Canale’s Restaurant (156 W. Utica St., Oswego)

Eastside Nutrition ( 293 NY 104, Oswego)

GJP Italian Eatery ( 140 State Route 104, Oswego)

GS Steamers Bar & Grill (71 E. First St., Oswego)

Kristen’s Kitchen (2150 State Route 48, Fulton)

La Parilla (156 West 2nd St, Oswego)

LD’s on the River (4838 Jefferson St, Pulaski)

Nora’s (203 West 1st St, Oswego)

Press Box (29 E. First St., Oswego)

Port City Cafe & Bakery ( 209 West 1st St, Oswego)

Sherry’s Downtown Diner ( 7 West Bridge St, Oswego)

Stefano’s Pizzeria & Restaurant (3273 Main St., Mexico & 3852 NY 13, Pulaski)

Strigo Vineyards ( 9727 Plainville, Baldwinsville)

Southern Fare ( 189 West 1st St, Suite #1)

The Mix ( 104 West Bridge St, Oswego)

The Red Sun Fire Roasting Co ( 207 West 1st St, Oswego)

Vona’s Restaurant (9 Willow St., Oswego)

“We have a lot of very accomplished chefs and it’s a great opportunity for us to showcase what we have in Oswego County and we couldn’t do it without our friends at Eagle Beverage and Colloca” adds Toomey.

Laura Burghdurf of Eagle Beverage says, “We paired a local winery with a local event on purpose because it makes sense and it’s the best opportunity for everyone to understand how good Colloca is. When we set this up to pair that wine the idea is to understand why that wine pairs with that food really well and to understand how great we have it in this county to have great wine locally to go with our excellent establishments.”

Click here to learn more about Oswego County Restaurant week.

Owner and Chef Patrick Mitchell from Southern Fare in Oswego – one of the participating restaurants – shared his recipe for a pulled pork sandwich with apple slaw and homemade barbecue sauce. Click here to watch his segment.