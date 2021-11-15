Great Gift Ideas You Can Shop Today

From supply chain issues to shipping delays, retailers are saying that COVID-10 may be the Grinch that delays Christmas this year, and that’s why shopping early is key. Lifestyle Expert Valery Lodato is back with great gift ideas that she says are worth getting early.

Sweater weather is here to stay but you don’t have to sport an ugly sweater to feel festive. GOBI Cashmere sweaters are a classic take on the not-so-ugly Christmas sweater for men and women in fun designs and colors.

If family pajamas are your jam, Lanz of Salzburg has the perfect set for everyone on your list. You can shop for your little ones and even find a matching set for your dog too. The best part, you can sport these pajamas long after the holidays are through.

Candles make great gifts this time of year and this decorative snowman has a dual purpose. It’s one part candle, one part holiday bowl once it’s been burned down. If you’re looking for something more unique, check out these boozy scents from the Drunkin Candle Shop. They’re made from New York upcycled liquor and wine bottles and feature cheeky sayings too.

Weighted blankets are all the rage because of the calming effects they have. This faux fur weighted blanket from Comma Home is the perfect touch to keep you warm and cuddly. But if you’re on the hunt for something to stay on all through the night or even on those chilly mornings, a weighted robe from Theraband Co., provides a calming deep pressure stimulation to relax aching joints.

Finally, something sweet from Beauty Kitchen. Their gingerbread and Christmas cactus beauty gift sets have a sweet aroma and are conveniently packed in an organza bag. They make the perfect appreciation gift or stocking stuffer too.

Valery’s gift ideas make holiday shopping a little easier this year and she adds that the sooner you start shopping, the better. Shopping now can help you score sweet deals, find what you’re looking for and help you have a stress free holiday too.