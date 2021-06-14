Great Gifts For Dads & Grads At Henry Wilson Jewelers

Whether you’re still looking for the perfect gift for dad or the grad in your life Henry Wilson Jewelers has you covered.

At Henry Wilson Jewelers you can find a huge selection of jewelry from bridal to watches. Robert Wilson recommends buying dad something he wouldn’t buy for himself. They carry various styles of Rolex’s and if watches aren’t their thing, bracelets are very popular. Wilson mentions they have leather and silver styles available.

If you’re looking for the grad in your life, Wilson suggests an engravable necklace, earrings, or even a watch too. Henry Wilson Jewelers prides itself on selling heirlooms. Roberts says, “We sell memories, so a gift from high school is going to last.”

Henry Wilson Jeweler is located at 5795 Bridge Street, East Syracuse. For more information, you can visit, HenryWilsonJewelers.com.