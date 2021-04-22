Great Gifts With Mom In Mind

Mother’s Day has long been known as a gift-giving holiday with many opting for homemade crafts and fun creations to show mom some love. But if you’re on the hunt for something different this year, Lifestyle Expert Amy Sewell has a few ideas that will make mom’s day.

Silk pillowcases from Fishers Finery don’t just feel good but they help you sleep better too. Their sleek design can help regulate your sleep temperature and help you avoid “bed head,” and just in time for Mother’s Day, they have a special deal too. Visit FishersFinery.com, enter SHOPMOM10 and save 10-percent.

You can never go wrong with jewelry and designs by Joanna Buchannan are sure to make mom smile in style. Joanna’s line of lux, seasonal accessories, candles, jewelry boxes and more were born from her own mother’s love of decorating and digging through her great grandmother’s vintage collection. Her designs are an unexpected twist on conventional glamor and her vintage sophistication shines through. Shop her entire collection online at Joannabuchanan.com.

If savory sweets fit the bill for mom this year, order in some gourmet ice cream specifically made with mom in mind. eCreamery Custom Ice Cream comes in hand-churned small batches like chocolate cake, vanilla and mint cookie crunch. “Mom’s Sweet Treat Collection” also features one dozen assorted cookies with labels that are sure to make mom’s day. Order yours in time for mom at eCreamery.com.

For even more ideas for mom or any occasion throughout the year, find Amy online and see what’s she’s buying at ShopWithStyle.com.