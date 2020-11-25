Great Holiday Gift Ideas For Anyone On Your List

The end of November marks the official start of the holiday shopping season and just in time for Black Friday, Lifestyle Expert Amy Sewell says there are plenty of deals and ways to save yourself some money.

Bed Bath & Beyond is offering 25% off your entire purchase on Black Friday and the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This includes in-store shopping plus orders that you buy online and pick up in-store or curbside. Amy loves their exclusive Artisanal Kitchen Supply collection, and with many pieces to choose from, says they would make elegant gifts.

If something sparkly is on your shopping list, Amy recommends shopping online at Helzberg Diamonds. She says they offer a “beautiful array of ring styles and colors for every taste and every budget.” Among the items that have caught her eye: a three-piece blue sapphire and diamond set (including a pendant, ring and earrings in 10K white gold, all for $599.99) and a Light Heart 3/8 carat, lab-grown diamond bar necklace that is $300 off this holiday season.

If you need to buy for someone who loves gaming, Amy says GameStop has the Oculus Quest 2 – the most advanced, all-in-one Virtual Reality system. With a starting price of $299, it lets you battle in multiplayer competitions but also gives you the freedom to explore new game experiences on your own. GameStop is also the place to go for fun collectibles including the new Cyberpunk Funko POP! figures and the new Star Wars: The Mandalorian animatronic figure.

For a patriotic gift that is also made in the U.S.A., Amy recommends an American flag from Metal Art of Wisconsin. It’s made of woods that is slightly burned and hand oiled, and then steel is inlaid into the wood. Through Christmas, you can get 20% off sitewide when you use the code “TV20” at checkout. Keep in mind the flags are hand-made, so you need to allow several weeks for delivery.

For more of Amy’s favorite finds and great deals this holiday visit her online at ShopWithStyle.com.