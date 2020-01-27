Greater Syracuse H.O.P.E. Set To Inform Community

Residents will learn more about the 11 initiatives funded to address poverty in Syracuse. A $1.7 million-dollar gift to the City of Syracuse was given last year to help fight poverty and Greater Syracuse H.O.P.E. will be hosting the dinner to update residents on the progress.



Ocesa Keaton, Executive Director of Greater Syracuse H.O.P.E. said one of the approaches with the most progress is the strategy around youth, particularly the middle school population.



“It is a three tier approach we’re taking,” said Keaton. “It started with our summer youth program where they were able to get jobs. It continued in following a lot of those students to their schools where they were assigned case managers and social workers to provide a wrap around programming. As well as an after school piece that deals with trauma and is trauma focused.”



The summer youth program helped kids get jobs and even open a bank account. The initiative, “Let me be great #44 Dunk Your Junk,” has over 102 middle school students, where they are taught about the environment and financial literacy.

Rasheada Caldwell, director of Peace East Side Family Resource Center said people in the community can help the initiative.

“We are always looking for funding to keep this going. We bridged the gap… it didn’t matter where you lived we brought you together.”

The Report Back on the Partnership of the People dinner is happening at The Well Of Hope Church on Saturday from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. To attend, RSVP at eventbrite.com



