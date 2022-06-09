After a two-year hiatus, Greek Fest returns to Syracuse full-fledged and in person. Volunteers have already started preparing for one of CNY’s most popular cultural events.

Greek Fest started with a couple people bringing their grills to one spot, and has now evolved into the event it is today.

The four-day event is filled with dancing and food; Sophia Meskos, a Greek Fest Organizer/Volunteer, has been involved her entire life.

“The fundraiser, in the end, we want to put out a good product but we need to raise money to keep our church alive,” says Meskos.

St. Sophia’s Greek Cultural Festival takes place from Thursday, June 9th, to Sunday June 12th, at 325 Waring Road in Syracuse. It is free to attend, and free shuttle services are available.