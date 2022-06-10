(WSYR-TV) — Just about everything that has made Greek Fest one of Central New York’s biggest and most popular festivals is back in action after a two-year break due to the pandemic. That means a weekend of souvlaki, gyros, spanakopita, and much more.

The Greek Fest is also featuring lots of new Greek wines that are available due to an explosion in tourism. Though the festival organizers are suffering from global supply chain issues, they’re still bringing new post-pandemic products to the table. The festival will offer wine tastings, church tours, new dance routines, and a boutique.

“We’re just excited to have everybody back and see everybody in person. It’s been a long couple years,” says Greek Fest organizer Sophia Meskos. “As much as we love to share our culture and heritage, we also need to share it. It is a huge fundraiser for us.”

The 49th Annual St. Sophia’s Greek Cultural Festival kicked off on Thursday, June 9th, and runs until Sunday, June 12th. The event is free to attend with free parking and shuttle services available. For more information, visit syracusegreekfest.com.