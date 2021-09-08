Greg Paulus Comes Home For Purple Eagle Golf Tournament

Niagara University’s Alumni Association will once again host its annual Purple Eagle Golf Tournament in Syracuse Thursday, and a well known Central New York Native is coming home to play.

Niagara University Men’s Basketball Coach Greg Paulus will hit the links at Tuscarora and he says that the tournament is a great way to continue support for the University in his hometown.

The third annual Purple Eagle Golf Classic is happening on Thursday, September 9th at Tuscarora Golf Club in Syracuse. It kicks off with a shotgun start at 11am. A cocktail reception, dinner and awards will follow the tournament starting at 4:30pm. To learn more and to support the Niagara University Alumni Association, visit Support.Niagara.edu.





