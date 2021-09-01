Grill These Turkey Feta Burgers In Time For The Labor Day Weekend

Serve up some delicious turkey burgers ahead of the Labor Day weekend with this recipe from our friends at Wegmans.

Ingredients

1 lb Wegmans 94% Lean Ground Turkey

1 cup firmly packed baby spinach (1 1/2 oz), chopped

1 Tbsp Wegmans Seasoned Bread Crumbs

1/3 cup (about 1 1/2 oz) Wegmans Crumbled Plain Feta Cheese (Cheese Shop)

1/4 tsp Wegmans Organic Oregano Flake

1/2 tsp Wegmans Cracked Pepper Seasoning Shak’r

1 tsp Wegmans Pure Olive Oil

4 Tbsp Wegmans Tzatziki, divided (Cheese Shop)

1/4 cup Wegmans Roasted Red Peppers, thinly sliced (Grocery Dept)

1 small cucumber, cut into 12 thin slices

4 Wegmans Organic Rosemary Olive Oil Rolls (Bakery)

Directions

Preheat grill on HIGH 10 min. Combine ground turkey, baby spinach, bread crumbs, feta, oregano, cracked pepper, and olive oil in mixing bowl. Divide mixture into fourths; form 4 burgers.

Coat cleaned grill grate lightly with vegetable oil. Place burgers on grill. Reduce heat to MED.

Sear burgers on grill 2 min, until they have changed color about one-quarter of way up from bottom. Turn over; sear 2-3 min. Turn again; reduce heat to MED-LOW. Close lid.

Cook 8-10 min until internal temp reaches 165 degrees (check by inserting thermometer halfway into thickest part of burgers). Transfer to clean platter.

Top each burger with 1 Tbsp tzatziki, 3 or 4 roasted red pepper strips, and 3 slices cucumber. Serve on rolls.