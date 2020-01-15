Grooms have choices too at Charney’s Menswear and Tuxedo

Gone are the days of velour tuxedos and ruffled shirts at weddings. Now grooms looking to stand out have choices. From contemporary colors, vests, fits, bow ties or long ties, cummerbunds or suspenders creating an unforgettable look is easy. However, Charney’s Menswear and Tuxedo president, Robert Casler, said it does take time. The earlier you make your choices the better.

Casler brought four models to showcase the many options available.

Consider a paisley jacket for a fashionable contemporary look. It comes in a variety of colors, cranberry apple, french blue, asphalt gray and more. Wear it with slim fit pants to round out the look. You an also add fun accessories like suspenders or a cummerbund for a different look.

For another contemporary style Casler showed a burgundy tuxedo with a matching burgundy vest. This look is popular for weddings with a running color theme. Or break the look up by wearing a contrasting vest.

A traditional tail tuxedo has stood the test of time and is still popular today. Perfect for a themed wedding. Wear it with a formal matching pique vest or choose another vest. Add a little flare and color to your shirt with black studs.

A gray tuxedo has been one of the most popular colors over the past several years. It can be wore with a windsor tie and a matching vest. Order it in a modern fit, which just about any man can wear.

For more information on how Charney’s Menswear and Tuxedos can bring style to your big day visit them in person at 3150 Erie Blvd, East, in Dewitt or online at http://www.charneysmensclothing.com/.

