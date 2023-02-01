(WSYR-TV) — Thursday is Groundhog Day, and the tradition has become a staple in this country. But how does that compare with actually meteorology?

Well, the Bridge Street Crew invited Storm Team Meteorologist Kate Thornton to break it all down, and to give her two cents on what the rest of the season might look like. Thornton also discusses the shortening of winters over the past decades due to climate change as well as the current La Niña period, in which ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific drop.