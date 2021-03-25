Grow Your Career And Business With Free Training From Google

Nearly 10 million Americans are currently unemployed, and with technology changing at a rapid pace, many are struggling to stay current when it comes to their employment.

Google says that you shouldn’t need a diploma to have economic security, and just last summer, they announced the expansion of their Google Career Certificates program. With a goal to help employ people with even more job-ready skills they’ve opened up their training programs to everyone.

Lisa Gevelber is the Vice President of Grow With Google and she says that these programs are hopefully expanding access to even more job seekers because of their availability to so many.

It’s estimated that by 2025, 50 percent of people will need to up their skills as the adoption of technology increases. Lisa adds that Google provides digital tools to help people navigate the changing employment landscape, and can train individuals for jobs in areas like Data Analytics, Project Management, and UX Design with no degree or experience required.

Their tools also help job seekers find jobs online and help small businesses improve their online presence and reach more customers.

To learn more about how Google can help you with your job search, improve your small business, and access skills to take your career to the next level, visit Grow.Google for more.