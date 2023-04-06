(WSYR-TV) — The Kentucky Derby unites millions of horse race lovers every year, and it is just around the corner. The Guardian Angel Society is hosting a Kentucky Derby watch party this year to help raise money for high school students with financial difficulties. Krista Wright is here today to talk about the event.

Krista Wright is the Operations and Marketing Manager for the Guardian Angel Society. She explains how the beloved local band, Atlas, will play for the audience at the event. This is their third year hosting this watch party. The money raised will go directly to students’ tuition aid.

Father Champlin’s Guardian Angel Society Wings for Education program was created in 1997. The Guardian Angel Society continuously raises funds for tuition assistance for young students. Well over 300 students have been able to complete high school because of this organization.

The Kentucky Derby party will be held on Saturday, May 6 from 5 to 10 p.m. in the Marriott Syracuse Downtown. Tickets are on sale for $95. For more information about the Kentucky Derby party, visit GuardianAngelSoc.org or call (315) 422-7218.