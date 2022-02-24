NewsChannel 9 Digital Reporter Erik Columbia is taking time today to guest co-host Bridge Street.

Erik is an award-winning sports journalist who helps with the station’s website and unique digital content. He also hosts “Pass the Salt: A Sports and Entertainment Conversation Podcast” which can be found exclusively at LocalSYR.com.

In his spare time, Erik is off with his wife Kate, their two daughters and their dog Franzen. The family likes to explore the great food and entertainment of CNY.

Watch the video above to see Steve get to know Erik a bit better.

Connect with Erik on Twitter or email him at ErikColumbia@LocalSYR.com.