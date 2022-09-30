(WSYR-TV) — Few things in Central New York are as renowned around the world as Stickley Furniture, and part of that lastly legacy is the Gustav Stickley House here in Syracuse.

The foundation tasked with the restoration and preservation of the home is looking for your help.

The Gustav Stickley House Foundation was formed to plan for and aid in the restoration, preservation and interpretation of the Gustav Stickley House, bought by Gustav Stickley in 1900.

In 1901, after a Christmas Eve fire damaged the original interior, Stickley reconstructed the first and second floors in what came to be known as his “Craftsman Style,” which became a staple of interior design across many American homes.

The fundraiser will take place at Skaneateles Country Club from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. featuring cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction.

Proceeds from the event will support the historic preservation of the Gustav Stickley House in Syracuse.

For more information and to get tickets, visit GustavStickleyHouseFoundation.org. You can also contact Amy Shook Perez at 415-722-9437 or email stickleyhousefoundation@gmail.com.