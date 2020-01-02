#GymDifferently With Blink Fitness

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

With expansive gyms, designed with members in mind and Mood Lifters who greet gym-goers with enthusiasm, Blink Fitness is a great place to achieve your workout resolutions. Here are just a few reviews of the gym.

“Everything I needed was available. Simple gym. Great value for the money.”

“Staff was friendly, helpful and everything was clean.”

“Cleanest gym I’ve ever been at. Staff is always friendly, inviting when I walk in.”

“Very friendly staff. Clean facility.”

“I know it’s a new location but it’s so clean.”

“I’m blown away by how many machines there are. Functional area’s epic. I love the weighted ropes. I also love the diversity of the body types.”

“It’s as clean as the day it was opened, always a great experience. Consistently excellent.”

Blink Fitness offers screens that connect to members’ Netflix or Hulu accounts, along with state-of-the-art cardio equipment, large strength training sections and a functional floor area for stretching, core exercises and more. “We listen to our members,” said JJ Potrikus, area manager for Blink Fitness Upstate NY. “That’s why we’ve created that open and creative gym design.”

Blink Fitness has two locations in Central New York. In Liverpool, in the Wegmans Plaza on West Taft Road and on Onondaga Boulevard, just across from Western Lights also in the Wegmans Plaza. For more information or to learn more visit BlinkFitness.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected