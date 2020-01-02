GymDifferently With Blink Fitness

With expansive gyms, designed with members in mind and Mood Lifters who greet gym-goers with enthusiasm, Blink Fitness is a great place to achieve your workout resolutions. Here are just a few reviews of the gym.

“Everything I needed was available. Simple gym. Great value for the money.”

“Staff was friendly, helpful and everything was clean.”

“Cleanest gym I’ve ever been at. Staff is always friendly, inviting when I walk in.”

“Very friendly staff. Clean facility.”

“I know it’s a new location but it’s so clean.”

“I’m blown away by how many machines there are. Functional area’s epic. I love the weighted ropes. I also love the diversity of the body types.”

“It’s as clean as the day it was opened, always a great experience. Consistently excellent.”

Blink Fitness offers screens that connect to members’ Netflix or Hulu accounts, along with state-of-the-art cardio equipment, large strength training sections and a functional floor area for stretching, core exercises and more. “We listen to our members,” said JJ Potrikus, area manager for Blink Fitness Upstate NY. “That’s why we’ve created that open and creative gym design.”

Blink Fitness has two locations in Central New York. In Liverpool, in the Wegmans Plaza on West Taft Road and on Onondaga Boulevard, just across from Western Lights also in the Wegmans Plaza. For more information or to learn more visit BlinkFitness.com.