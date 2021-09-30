Halloween At The Park Returns For Its Second Year

The team that created Lights on the Lake and Fright Nights will once again entertain families all month long to celebrate the Halloween Season. For the second year in a row, Dunkin’s Halloween At The Park runs from October 1st through the 31st and has an expanded show this year.

Galaxy Media COO Carrie Wojtaskek says the trails are longer offering even more adventure for everyone. The one-mile path allows you to take in the sites from the comfort of your vehicle and some of this year’s themes include Witch’s Way, the Ghost Barnyard, the Pumpkin Patch and more. LED light displays, wood structures are all part of the magic in bringing the event to life. Dunkin Donuts is also taking part in the fun, offering a coupon for a half dozen donuts per vehicle.

Halloween At The Park is happening from October 1st to 31st at Jamesville Beach Park. Vehicle passes are advance sale only. To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit HalloweenAtThePark.com.